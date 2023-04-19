Heat index on Wednesday under Extreme Caution and Danger category

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pagasa Mactan said the heat index on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, will range from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist from Pagasa stationed in Mactan, Cebu, said heat index temperatures ranging between 38 to 45 degrees Celsius fall under Pagasa’s Extreme Caution and Danger category.

Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Cebu logged the highest heat index for 2023 last April 13, when it reached 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau reminds the public that prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

With this, the public is advised to wear light-colored shirts, drink plenty of fluids, and refrain from prolonged stay under the sun.

