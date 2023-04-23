NBA: Suns outshine Clippers, take 3-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Phoenix Suns take a 3-1 series lead over the L.A. Clippers with a 112-100 victory.

Devin Booker plundered 30 points and veteran Chris Paul added 19 in a late burst of scoring as the Suns bagged their second straight win in Los Angeles in the best-of-seven series.

It means the Suns need just one more win to book their place in the Western Conference semi-finals, with game five set for Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Clippers’ hopes of squaring the series had been dealt a blow by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who joined Paul George on the injured list.

In their absence, Russell Westbrook produced one of his best performances for the Clippers with a 37-point display but ultimately it was not enough as the greater depth of the Suns line-up proved too much.

“I’m in a good place and I’m enjoying playing ball,” Durant said after the win.

“I’ve been out a few months this season, and I’m just happy I’m out here where the ball is.”

In later playoff games on Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Miami looking for a win on the road over the Heat with the best-of-seven series finely balanced at 1-1.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out game two after suffering a back injury in game one, was listed as questionable for Milwaukee.

In the late game, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers with their series knotted at one game apiece.

gsg

