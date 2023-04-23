Tagbilaran mayor wants buntings used in May 1 fiesta donated to make tote bags

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap wants all buntings, that would be used in the celebration of city’s annual feast on May 1, to be donated to the city’s Upcycling and Livelihood Center for use in the manufacture of tote bags.

To do this, Yap said she entered into a memorandum of agreement with members of the private sector who were behind the installation of these buntings.

Fiesta, buntings, recycle

Yap said that she expected a lively celebration of the annual feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the city’s patron saint, this year, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Having a lively celebration would include the display of buntings and banderitas that they could later on recycle, Yap said in an advisory.

At the same time, she is also making an appeal for other Bol-anons to make a donation of their unused plastics and buntings for recycling at the city’s livelihood center.

READ: Out-of-school youth in Tagbilaran City produce bags, wall decors from trash

Tagbilaran mayor’s appeal

“Hangyo ko sa tanan nga kung aduna moy mga plastics, tarps or buntings/banderitas sa inyong lugar or munisipyo, pwede ni nato ma donate sa atong Tagbilaran Upcycling & Livelihood Center,” she said.

(I am appealing to all that if you have plastics, tarps or buntings/banderitas in your areas or towns, we can donate these to the Tagbilaran Upcycling & Livelihood Center.)

Yap said her initiatives were aimed to support the city’s ‘Tote-ally Green Bag’ program that was being implemented by the Tagbilaran City Women’s Livelihood Center and Out-of-school youth Center.

The centers also partnered for this program with Social Entrepreneur and bag designer, Zarah Juan, and Spark Philippines, a nongovernment Organization (NGO) that champions the development of women and the youth as partners in gender equality.

“This project aims to reduce and collect used tarpaulins, plastics and buntings/banderitas convert them into tote bags by engaging sewing communities and adding to their livelihood,” Yap said in her advisory.

ASEAN launching

Yap said the city’s Tote-ally Green Bag project would be officially launched in the ASEAN or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the flagship store of Zarah Juan in August.

“This will also be showcased in the International Bazaar on November which is one of the most anticipated bazaars,” she added.

No to plastic drinking containers

/dbs

