Kim Chiu’s sister finally regains consciousness

Kim Chiu has nothing but gratitude and praises to God as she announced that her older sister Lakam had finally regained consciousness, two days after the latter was discharged from the intensive care unit.

The actress gave an update on her sister’s condition and noted how the latter’s doctors consider her fast recovery as a “miracle,” through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 25.

“Praise Lord Jesus. Finally had the best sleep after a week of sleepless nights,” she stated. “Yesterday, [I] spent the entire afternoon at the Padre Pio church. Right after, [I] went back to the hospital then I was shocked my ate called me and asked what happened.”

“Truly, faith is the most powerful weapon we all have. Thank you, Lord,” she added. “My ate is slowly recovering day by day.”

Kim earlier announced that Lakam had been transferred to a normal hospital room as the actress appealed for more prayers for her sister’s recovery.

Kim disclosed her sister’s condition on her 33rd birthday last April 19. The actress did not immediately state the reason for Lakam’s hospitalization. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Chiu says sister Lakam’s recovery is her wish on 33rd birthday: ‘She is my strength’