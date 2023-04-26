Tito Sotto speaks up on Eat Bulaga ‘rebonding,’ reveals TAPE owes Vic and Joey P30 million each

Tito Sotto stressed he was prompted to “give light to what is true” on the controversy surrounding “Eat Bulaga” after the supposed “false statements” made by TAPE executive, Dapitan Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, with the TV host disclosing that the production company still owes Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon P30 million each.

Through an episode of “Updated with Nelson Canlas” on Tuesday, April 25, Tito aired his disappointment over Bullet’s earlier interview with Boy Abunda which, according to Tito, was made despite their agreement to “let sleeping dogs lie.”

“We’re having this conversation because all of a sudden, one member of the corporation (TAPE) was interviewed and was not accurate. As a matter of fact, there were false statements that were made,” Tito stated.

When asked what currently is happening in “Eat Bulaga,” Tito claimed that the board of directors of TAPE wanted show producer Tony Tuviera to retire for them to take over the production of the noontime show.

Tito then explained how “Eat Bulaga” was formerly under Production Specialist, which was owned by Romy Jalosjos and was shut down in 1979. Mainstays TVJ along with Tuviera then decided to continue the show with their “blood, sweat and tears” for a year until TAPE was founded in 1981 and started producing the show.

“‘Yun ang sinasabi naming division d’yan. Ang TAPE Inc. ay producer. Ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ kami—ang production. For 43 years, it has been that way. It had its ups and downs, nakaka-recover, may mga panahong nabaon sa utang,” he stated, noting how they “were always able to carry on.”

“Kaya anong nangyari, ba’t nagkagano’n? Ang sabi sa amin, nalulugi raw,” Tito continued. “Kailangan daw baguhin ang nagpapatakbo at kailangan daw i-reinvent ang ‘Eat Bulaga.’ Meron din daw portion na bored sila.”

Tito noted that they had discussed their concerns with the Jalosjos family and both parties eventually reached an agreement. However, Tito said that they were taken aback when Bullet “told the media something else.”

“Even ‘yung sinasabi na wala raw utang kay Vic or kay Joey and TAPE—that’s completely false. Ang laki ng utang kay Vic and kay Joey. Mahigit tig-P30 million pesos ang utang sa kanila for 2022 alone,” Tito revealed.

The former Senate president pointed out how they find questionable the production company’s claim that there are losses, revealing how the show production was informed that “a little over P400 million pesos of political ads that were placed in ‘Eat Bulaga’ vanished.”

During the interview, Tito also disclosed that Vic gets deducted with Value-Added Tax (VAT) even when the latter does not receive his salary. When asked how that happened, Tito replied, “Ask TAPE.”

‘Disappointed at what’s happening’

Tito also spoke about Bullet’s statement about the show’s “rebonding,” with the TV host saying, “I don’t know what he means by rebonding. Ano ire-rebond mo, samahan? We were there for almost 44 years. Wala naman kaming nakita sa kanila. They never participated.”

“I am disappointed at what’s happening… Nakakahirap ng damdamin namin itong pina-plano ng TAPE na baguhin sa production,” he added. “They were asking everyone to resign, especially the small ones. Pinagre-retire at ire-rehire naman daw…para daw maiayos ang budget, mas mababa ang ise-sweldo.”

Tito did not give a definite answer as to whether he will leave the show and just said, “Let’s see what happens.”

“Masagwang pakinggan sa amin ‘yung mare-retain kami. Para bang pwede kaming sipain, e kami nga ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ e,” he said. “Kaya my unsolicited advice to them ay mag-ingat naman kayo sa mga bitaw ng salita dahil nakakasakit ‘yung salita ninyo.”

“Para namang napakakawawa namin. I think it’s improper. That kind of statement is improper,” he stressed.

Tito also lamented the retirement of Tuviera and said he believes the latter was “asked to retire.” Tito further said that there is no bad blood between TVJ and Tuviera, but they are still “trying to get along” with the TAPE executives.

“It was always Tony and the three of us,” Tito spoke of the management of “Eat Bulaga.” “They (Jalosjos family) were active in talking to the people, in talking to the employees [but] it has never been that way.”

“There’s only two ways to see [where this is going]. One is to leave it as it is…that’s one road to take. The other road is hindi na tayo pwedeng magsama pagkagano’n.”

Asked if he is willing to “sever ties” with the production company over the controversy, Tito answered, “Let’s cross the bridge when we get there.” /ra

