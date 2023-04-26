LOOK: Iza Calzado finally reveals face of baby Deia Amihan

Iza Calzado has finally shown to the public her firstborn Deia Amihan, who turned three months old on Wednesday, April 26.

In the photos the actress shared through her Instagram page, Amihan can be seen lying on her tummy in what appears to be a woven cradle.

“Our little seedling is growing fast. As you turn 3 months old today, we set the intention of nurturing you so that you reach your fullest potential and fulfill your divine purpose in this world,” Calzado said in the caption.

“By God’s grace, your future is brighter than we could ever imagine!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iza Calzado Wintle (@missizacalzado)

Fellow celebrity moms could not help but gush over Amihan, even as some fans pointed out the kid’s resemblance to her dad, businessman Ben Wintle.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot in a Palawan beach wedding in 2018. Calzado revealed her pregnancy in August last year during her 40th birthday, and announced her child’s arrival last March 26. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Iza Calzado announces birth of daughter Amihan

Iza Calzado gets real on postpartum phase: ‘Hindi siya madali’