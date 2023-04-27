Elisse Joson on current relationship status with McCoy de Leon: ‘We’re happy’

Months after their controversial split, Elisse Joson confirmed that she and McCoy de Leon are “happy” as they are working at keeping their relationship alive.

Joson made the revelation during an ambush interview with reporters, when she was asked if she had reconciled with the fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” alum for good.

“We’re happy. I think in any kind of relationship, you’re gonna have to stumble on a few roadblocks. And marami pang dadating na mas mahirap sa’min. So, I think we’re happy na,” she said.

The actress then giggled when she was questioned whether de Leon tried to win her heart again, as she noted that keeping the spark in their relationship is a joint effort between the two of them.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, huwag niyang kalimutan ‘yung sweetness and pagiging [present] sa amin kahit wala naman kaming pinag-awayan,” she said in response. “Araw-araw, pinapakita naman niya that what we have is worth it. Bukod sa schedules [namin], it’s a [joint effort] in keeping the family alive and together. Kasi it’s an effort between two people.”

During the ambush interview, Joson was also asked if their controversial break-up in January 2023 made their relationship stronger to which she responded, “Yes, I think so. Sa totoo lang.”

McCoy as a father

The Kapamilya star also shared that de Leon is a “very hands-on” dad to their daughter Felize, saying that he “always wants to be present” in their family.

“McCoy is very hands-on. He likes to be always present in our family, especially when it comes to keeping us [whole]. Pagdating naman sa work as a parent, siya naman ‘yung very active part of things: playing with Felize, taking her out. Maswerte po kami kay Felize kasi dere-derecho ang tulog niya, never kaming napuyat dahil sa kanya.” she said.

“Pag [meron] akong work, siya ang naga-alaga kay Felize. Kapag siya naman ang may work, ako naman. Pero kapag wala kaming choice, sinasama ko si Felize [sa workplace],” she further added.

The actress then admitted that while marriage is not their priority at the moment, she clarified that they are making sure that their “own house” and everyday expenses are “stable” before deciding to tie the knot.

“We’re doing it step-by-step,” she said. “We’re focusing on our own house, our own property, para stable. Kaya, okay lang [kahit hindi pa kami magpakasal] kasi magiging expensive ang kalalabasan niya. Even though we’re both blessed to have work, mas pina-prioritize po namin ang needs ng family which [are] everyday expenses, stable place to stay, stable family, and stable relationship with each other.”

The “Dirty Linen” star also shared that having another child with de Leon is part of their plans, but they want to enjoy their time with Felize for now.

“Meron naman pong plans [to have another child], but we’re really enjoying our time with Felize now because special talagang bata si Felize sa aming dalawa,” she said.

Joson and de Leon appeared to have reconciled when they were spotted at a restaurant, just weeks after the actor confirmed their split on Instagram. They were also seen together on multiple occasions including the wedding of their friend, content creator Verniece Enciso, and during the birthday party of their daughter.

Eagle-eyed netizens also speculated that the couple have patched up their relationship for good after de Leon left only a family photo with Joson and Felize on Instagram in February 2023. EDV

