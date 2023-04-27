Kadaugan sa Mactan 2023 peaceful, successful

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The 502nd celebration of the “Kadaugan sa Mactan” was peaceful and successful, Lapu-Lapu City police said.

The activity was led by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, together with Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, members of the city council, department heads, and barangay officials.

Among the special guests who attended the activity were Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco, National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairman Emmanuel Calairo, and Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Undersecretary Terence Calatrava, among others.

In his speech, Chan said that the event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s rich history which highlighted the bravery and sense of community of our early ancestors.

He added that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and Super Typhoon Odette were testaments of the Oponganons’ bravery.

“Thus, the theme “Honoring the Bravery and Triumphs Over Adversities” is both timely and relevant as it reflects the Oponganon spirit in the face of challenges,” Chan said.

Chan added that despite the challenges that the city has encountered in the past, it has risen and was able to get back on its feet.

“We are back on our feet. Tourism is now vibrant and promising. We have bounced back from the hiatus,” he added.

He also thanked Frasco for attending the activity and supporting, not only the city but the entire country in bringing back the vibrance of the tourism industry.

Chan added that the secretary’s effort has ushered in opportunities for employment and livelihood which translate to food for every Filipino household.

“She is therefore our modern day hero. And the epitome of Datu Lapulapu. Daghang salamat, Sec. Christina gikan sa kinatibuk-ang katawhang Oponganon,” he said.

Frasco, for her part, congratulated the mayor and all the officials in the city for never allowing the people of the Philippines to forget our very first Philippine hero, Datu Lapulapu.

She also described Lapulapu as the gatekeeper of our identity as Filipino people.

“The story of Lapu-Lapu is the Filipino story, for we have all faced difficulties and challenges in the width and breadth of our history. And yet, with courage, with bravery, with a sense of identity, each and every single time we have stood up and said we will not give up, we will rise back stronger than ever,” Frasco said.

Kadaugan sa Mactan highlights the reenactment of the Battle in Mactan or the battle between Datu Lapulapu and Ferdinand Magellan on the island of Mactan in 1521.

Jonel Espinosa Pepito, an internationally acclaimed eskrimador and the father of the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, played the role of Datu Lapulapu, while Henj Manlosa, a teacher, played the role of Lapulapu’s wife, Reyna Bulakna.

Belgian-Filipino Kevin Lahousse, who is a resident of Barangay Pajo, also played the role of Ferdinand Magellan.

After the reenactment, the city also featured 1,000 eskrimadors ages 5 to 92 years old for this year’s celebration which delighted Frasco.

Frasco revealed that in her engagements with different countries, to attend international exhibitions, they had brought with them the Lapu-Lapu de Abenico and presented to the world the story of Datu Lapulapu and the Filipino martial art, Arnis.

“I’m grateful to the city government of Lapu-Lapu for never allowing our youth to forget, that guided by the example of courage and bravery of our very first Filipino hero if we bare within ourselves that strong sense of identity and the refusal to give up in the face of insurmountable difficulty, there is no reason why we should not prevail,” she added.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), also described the event as successful and peaceful.

He estimated that around 5,000 spectators attended the reenactment.

“Intially nakita nato nga ang atong crowd atoa pang ihan-ay no, kining gitawag nga additional barriers, atoang additional chairs, kanang bleachers no para mahan-ay gyud ang atong crowd,” Lim said.

This afternoon, the city will also hold “Sadsad sa Kadaugan,” a street dancing competition at 4:30 p.m. at the Mactan Newtown Center. /rcg

