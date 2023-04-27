Faulty wiring may have caused fire on classroom ceiling in Apas — CCFO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) plans to intensify their inspections in schools here to ensure their structures are free from any fire hazards.

The city’s fire officials said this after a fire broke out on the ceiling of a classroom in Apas National High School in Brgy. Apas on Thursday, April 27.

Fortunately, school personnel, including teachers and students, managed to put the fire out before it could spread to nearby classrooms.

Senior Fire Officer 3 (SFO1) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office, said investigators were investigating the fire incident in Apas National High School.

They are also verifying unofficial reports that faulty wiring may have started the flames.

Inspections in schools

In the meantime, Villanueva said they were proposing to do more inspections in schools to check their fire safety preparedness as well as to remind the schools’ administration, faculty and student body to practice fire prevention measures.

“Para masiguro nato ang safety labi na sa mga naa sa skwelahan,” said Villanueva.

(This is so that we can ensure the safety especially of those in the school.)

The fire official urged school administrators to regularly check their electrical wirings, and turn off any unused appliances. He also warned them of using substandard electric wire and appliances.

“Labi na karun nga sobra ang kainit… Ato nang hatagan og pagtagad para masiguro ang kaluwasan sa atong estudyante ug magtutudlo,” Villanueva said.

(Especially now that the heat is really rising…we should give cognizance to these so that we can ensure the safety of our students and teachers.)

