Hour-long Mambaling fire leaves over 200 homeless, 1 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire struck Barangay Mambaling just a few hours after a blaze was put out in Brgy. Pit-os, Cebu City on Wednesday, April 19.

This time, the blaze erupted in a densely populated community in Sitio Manga in the coastal area of the city.

The fire in Sitio Mangga, Brgy. Mambaling raged for almost an hour on Wednesday afternoon, the Cebu City Fire Station reported.

While no one was hurt, fire investigators confirmed that a 21-year-old man, identified as Kyle Villacora, needed medical attention after experiencing difficulty breathing due to the thick smoke in the area.

A total of 35 houses went up in smoke while 15 more sustained damages, leaving at least 80 families or 240 residents homeless. Damages were pegged at approximately P3.6 million.

Firefighters in Cebu City received the fire alarm in Brgy. Mambaling at 1:48 p.m., or approximately five hours after they responded to a fire in Brgy. Pit-os where the fire displaced 55 individuals.

They raised it to the first alarm immediately due to the density of the structures, most of which were made from light materials.

It took them nearly an hour to put the flames under control and finally declared a fire out at 3:05 p.m.

The fire in Sitio Mangga, Brgy. Mambaling is the 43rd fire recorded in Cebu City since April 1. / rcg

