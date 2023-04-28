Brace for hot weather on Friday but rain showers may occur east of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Although hot weather will prevail, rain showers may still occur in the country’s eastern portion on Friday, April 28, 2023, according to the state weather bureau.

In its late Thursday afternoon weather forecast, the Philippine Astronomical, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the easterlies continue to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Kaya asahan ang buong bansa ay makararanas ng maganda at maaliwalas na panahon. Inaasahan pa rin ang maalinsangan na panahon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(So expect the entire country to experience fair weather and clear skies. Hot and humid conditions are forecast.)

But he said isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may still pour over the country’s eastern portion, particularly in Cagayan, Isabela, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Davao, and Caraga.

Aurelio noted that no low-pressure area or tropical cyclone is currently being monitored by Pagasa inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

It is, however, expecting the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) to return within the next few days.

Aurelio said ITCZ-induced overcast skies and rain may be encountered in Metro Davao from Saturday, April 29, to Monday, May 1.

Meanwhile, Pagasa listed the expected range of temperature in the following areas on Friday:

• Metro Manila — 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

• Baguio — 18 to 26 degrees Celsius

• Laoag — 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

• Tuguegarao — 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

• Legazpi — 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Puerto Princesa — 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

• Tagaytay — 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

• Kalayaan Islands — 27 to 36 degrees Celsius

• Iloilo — 29 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Cebu — 28 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Tacloban — 27 to 30 degrees Celsius

• Cagayan de Oro — 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

• Zamboanga — 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

• Davao — 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

