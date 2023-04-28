Mga artista sumali nga ba sa 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant?

MARAMING celebrity lookalike sa 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant kaya aakalain mong nakikipagsapalaran doon sina Kim Domingo, Liza Soberano, maging ang Hollywood star na si Vanessa Hudgens, at tila mukhang inaasinta muli ni 2014 Miss Earth Jamie Herrell ang pambansang korona.

Sinabi ni Kerri Reilly mula Mangatarem, Pangasinan, na tinukoy ng mga taong kamukha niya si Herrell mula nang sumalang sa Miss Philippines Earth pageant. “When I haven’t joined pageants, they compare me to [Soberano]. But I guess now that I’m in pageantry, they are comparing me to [Herrell],” sinabi niya sa Inquirer nang dalawin ng mga kandidata ang Bonifacio Global City clinic ng Gluta Estetica kamakailan.

“That’s a massive compliment. Number one, she’s gorgeous. She’s very inspiring. So you know, I feel like I also do want to be to her. I look up to her, too. She’s a good person, so I’ll take that,” pagpapatuloy pa ng modelo at 2022 Century Superbods finalist.

Ganito rin ang karanasan ni Sha’uri Livori mula sa pamayanang Pilipino ng Melbourne, Australia. Sinabi niyang mula nang tumuntong sa Pilipinas, sinasabi na ng mga tao na kamukha niya si Domingo. “I researched, and then I saw her on Instagram. Honestly, I don’t see [the resemblance]. I’m trying to appreciate it, her beauty and mine, uniquely,” aniya.

Ikinatuwa pa rin naman niya ang paghahambing, at nakita ito bilang isang papuri. “She’s got such like youthful beauty, very baby face, and just very timeless,” ani Livori.

Baka Bet Mo: Yllana Marie Aduana ‘super ready’ na sa tungkulin bilang Miss Philippines Earth

Ngunit para kay Cea De Jesus mula Taguig City, matagal na siyang nasasabihang kamukha niya si Hudgens. “Actually I’ve been told most of the time. I’ve been told that since I was in high school, because I think my high school days are the days when ‘High School Musical’ kinda exploded. Everybody was telling me, ‘oh you look like her,’” ibinahagi niya.

Sinabi ng architect na maaring makatulong ang pagkahawig na ito sa pagtutok niya sa korona. “At the end of the day, the Miss Philippines Earth pageant is a pageant, so we’ll look at the physical aspects of the girls. And I think resembling a Hollywood star will really help me,” aniya.

Ngunit iba ang saloobin ni Reilly. “I feel like they always like to look for different girls, different personality, their advocacy and who they are first. So I feel like maybe they might lean towards new people, depending on your personality and who you are and how you are with the environment,” sinabi niya.

Sumang-ayon si Livori, at sinabing, “I feel like it’s more that the judging is based rather on my unique character, not on the basis of someone else. But you know, in the end, it’s still a little bit of an ego boost to me. I feel a little bit more confident from that. But, yeah, rather I’m just basing it on my capabilities,” ipinaliwanag niya.

Makakasama nilang tatlo ang 26 iba pang kandidata sa 2023 Miss Philippines Earth coronation night na itatanghal sa Toledo City Sports Center (Megadome) sa Toledo City sa lalawigan ng Cebu sa Abril 29, alas-6 ng gabi. Mapapanood ang livestream nito sa official Facebook page at YouTube channel ng patimpalak, at may delayed telecast sa A2Z sa Abril 30, alas-10 ng umaga.

