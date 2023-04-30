Richard, Lucy renew vows on their 25th wedding anniversary

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Rep. Richard Gomez and Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez exchanged “I Dos” for the second time as they renewed their vows in a simple wedding that was held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Paris in their city.

Msgr. Gilbert Urbina, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Palo, officiated the couple’s renewal of vows last April 28.

The couple also wed in the same parish on April 28 1998, the city government of Ormoc said in an advisory that was posted on its social media page.

“As they stood before God, family, and friends, Congressman Richard and Mayor Lucy reaffirmed their love for one another, vowing to continue to cherish and support each other through thick and thin and to continue their dedication to the City of Ormoc,” part of the post read.

“Their enduring love and commitment to public service inspire us all, and we wish them all the happiness and joy in the world,” it added.

/dbs