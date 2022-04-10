Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, solon-wife endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem
MANILA, Philippines — Ormoc City Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez and her husband, Mayor Richard Gomez on Saturday endorsed the tandem of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
“Here is a man who is a poster boy for unity. He offers unity, healing moving forward,” said Torres-Gomez as she introduced Marcos Jr., during the campaign rally.
“We always say that it is an act of God, the presidency is destiny. And if it is in God’s will for this man to be our next President, I know that he will be the best that we ever have in this country,” she added.
Mayor Gomez, for his part, introduced Marcos Jr. constituents as the country’s “next president.”
This endorsement came following the endorsement of officials in Southern Leyte and Samar provinces.
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who represented Duterte-Carpio during the same rally said the Davao City mayor will work and cooperate with Marcos Jr, should they emerge victorious.
Other local officials who attended the campaign rally were Ormoc Vice Mayor Toto Locsin, Merida Mayor Lando Villacencio, Matag-ob Mayor Mike Danguillas, former Palumpon Mayor Georgina Arevalo, former Isabel Vice Mayor TJ Alcantara, Kanganga Mayor Matt Torres, Albuera Mayor Sixto dela Victoria, and provincial board members Ninoy Arevalo and Vince Rama.
RELATED STORIES
Bongbong Marcos: I am the victim of fake news
Lakas-CMD: Bongbong Marcos is our presidential bet
Imee tells Bongbong Marcos: Go to debates
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.