7 alleged rebels killed in Northern Samar

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | May 01,2023 - 04:06 PM

At least seven suspected members of the rebel-communist group were killed in a firefight with state forces in Bobon in Northern Samar on Sunday, April 30, the Commander of the Visayas Command (Viscom) confirms. | Photo from the Philippine Army via Philippine News Agency

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven suspected members of the rebel-communist group were killed in a firefight with state forces in Northern Samar last Sunday, April 30, the military confirmed.

The Commander of the Visayas Command (Viscom), in a statement, said their 803rd Infantry Brigade launched a joint-focused military operation in Brgy. Santander, Bobon in Northern Samar on Sunday dawn. It resulted in an armed encounter that led to the death of at least seven rebels, Viscom added.

They identified the slain individuals as members of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit and remnants of Front Committee 2 (FC2) of the Sub-Regional Committee ‘Emporium’ (SRC Emporium) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee of the New People’s Army (NPA).

A separate report from state-owned media, Philippine News Agency, stated that another member, who managed to escape from the gunfight, later surrendered to authorities.

State troops seized several high-powered firearms and explosives, such as an anti-personnel mine. They also confiscated several subversive documents.

In the meantime, Lieutenant General Benedict Arevalo, Commander of Viscom, reiterated their warnings against the ‘remaining members’ of the rebel-communist group.

“As we commit to the unrelenting pursuit of the few remaining members of the CPP-NPA in the Visayas region, we urge them to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law while they still can. Sooner or later the long arms of justice will catch up with them,” said Arevalo.

“They should follow the lead of their former comrades and heed the call of the government for genuine peace before it’s too late,” he added.

/dcb

