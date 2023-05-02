Scattered rains and thunderstorms expected over Metro Cebu

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 02,2023 - 11:41 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist based in Pagasa Mactan, said this will continue on Wednesday until Thursday, May 3 until May 4, due to an approaching low-pressure area (LPA).

At 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Pagasa reported that the LPA was estimated, based on all available data, at 480 kilometer East of Davao City.

The LPA is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), affecting Mindanao and Palawan, while Easterlies is affecting the rest of the country.

Eclarino said the LPA has a “moderate chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Individuals living in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas are advised to take necessary precautionary measures and monitor further weather updates.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Metro Cebu on Tuesday will range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

The heat index, or the apparent temperature for Metro Cebu on Tuesday is 36 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius for Wednesday, May 3.

