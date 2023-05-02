Shooting in Mambaling: Man from Consolacion killed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police are now looking into the killing of a 43-year-old man in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Tuesday dawn, May 2, 2o23.

The shooting took place in Sitio Tinabangay Alaska, Brgy. Mambaling around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Anthony Adizas of the Mambaling Police Station identified the victim as Roel Marikit Gungob.

A couple who went out for an early morning walk found Gungob, 43, lifeless in an alley in the area. They immediately reported the crime to the police.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds on his face and on his head, leading police to believe that the gunman may have shot him point blank.

Investigators also recovered several empty shells of bullets. They also found the victim’s motorcycle parked near the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Adizas said they are still determining Gungob’s itinerary in Alaska, Brgy. Mambaling on Tuesday dawn, after they learned that he just came from Consolacion, located approximately 19 kilometers north.

“It might be urgent because why did he drive all the way from Consolacion to here (Mambaling) at this time (dawn)? We’re still also working out possible motives,” he added in Cebuano.

So far, the police have managed to secure permissions from nearby private establishments and properties to use their closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the suspects.

“We also have witnesses who came forward but we will not be divulging their identities and other details for their protection, and in order not to preempt follow-up operations,” explained Adizas.

RELATED STORIES

OFW killed in dawn shooting in Danao City, wife survives

Four killed, nine wounded in Kentucky bank shooting

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP