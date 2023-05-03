LPA near Surigao del Sur to bring rain over large parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines— Continued rain amid cloudy skies can be expected in large parts of the country on Wednesday due to a low pressure area (LPA) last detected in the coastal waters of Surigao del Sur, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ngayong araw, medyo malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay makararanas ho ng maulap na kalangitan at malaking tsansa ng mga pag-ulan. Tayo po ay nagbabala sa mga posibilidad ng mga biglang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” reported Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(Today, large parts of our country will experience cloudy skies with high chances of rain. We advise caution against sudden flooding and landslides.)

Badrina added that while chances are low that the LPA develops into a typhoon, it is still expected to bring rain to large parts of Visayas, Palawan, and Mindanao. Cloudy skies with chances of rain may also hit MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and Bicol Region, according to the specialist.

Pagasa last recorded the LPA in the waters of San Agustin, Surigao del Sur as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The weather authority has been monitoring this LPA for the last two days, according to Badrina.

Badrina also explained that Pagasa expects the LPA to die down in the next few days, but that the intertropical convergence zone— or the collision of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres— may continue to bring cloudy skies over Visayas and Mindanao.

“Inaasahan naman natin na, posibleng sa mga susunod na araw, ay malusaw na ang LPA na ito, pero sa pag-iral ng ITCZ ay maulap pa rin sa mga susunod na araw sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at ng Mindanao,” the specialist stated.

(We expect, possibly in the next few days, that the LPA will dissolve, but that the next days will remain cloudy in large parts of Visayas and Mindanao due to the ITCZ.)

Luzon, on the other hand, can continue to expect hot weather as skies remain clear and cloudless.

“Makikita niyo na halos malinis pa rin o wala masyadong kaulapan. Ibig sabihin ngayong araw magiging mainit pa rin po ‘yung lagay ng ating temperatura. Kaya mainam dito sa may bahagi ng Luzon, sa may Northern and Central Luzon, kasama na ang Kamaynilaan ay lagi pa rin tayo maghydrate,” said Badrina.

(You can observe that the skies are clear without many clouds. This means that temperatures will still remain hot. This is why you should keep hydrated in parts of Luzon, particularly Northern and Central Luzon, including Manila.)

No gale warnings were raised over the country’s seaboard.

Here are the forecast temperature ranges in key cities/areas:

Luzon

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

RELATED STORIES

Hyperthermia: When extreme heat kills

Pagasa says LPA, ITCZ to bring rain in Eastern Visayas, Mindanao

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP