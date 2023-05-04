LTO to trim exam of applicants for student driver’s permit
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday said applicants for student driver’s permits may soon have a shorter examination as it aims to further eliminate the public’s reliance on fixers.
The LTO acknowledged that lengthy procedures are one of the reasons why many student driver applicants seek fixers to assist them.
“The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam. This exam reportedly takes about two hours. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam,” LTO Chief Jose Arturo Tugade said in a statement.
“I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves,” he added.
Tugade also stressed the importance of incorporating technology into LTO processes and transactions to fight corruption within the agency.
Tugade further said that the LTO has already replaced the manual ticketing system with a law enforcement mobile handheld device that issues electronic temporary operator’s permits for violators of traffic laws.
