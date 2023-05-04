‘Joey de Leon’, QC’s 6th most wanted person, arrested for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A 51-year-old man with a similar name to a popular television host and comedian has been arrested in Quezon City for drug charges.

Joey de Leon is the city’s sixth most wanted person and has a standing arrest warrant for illegal drugs, according to a report of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) released Thursday.

Authorities said de Leon was collared by members of the Project 4 Police Station and Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group inside his residence in Barangay Batasan Hills last May 2.

De Leon is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the police noted.

