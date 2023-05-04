EduRank: USC, USJ-R lead top 10 universities in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from the Top 100, EduRank, an independent metric-based ranking, also posted its list of Top 10 universities in Cebu City.

Based on EduRank’s academic field ranking, below is the Top 10 universities in Cebu City.

1. University of San Carlos

2. University of San Jose -Recoletos

3. Southwestern University -PHINMA

4. Cebu Normal University

5. Cebu Institute of Medicine

6. University of the Visayas

7. University of Cebu

8. Cebu Institute of Technology

9. Cebu Technological University

10. University of Southern Philippines Foundation

On May 4, EduRank revealed the list of Top 100 universities in the Philippines, in which the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman bested other schools.

At least six of the Cebu-based universities also made it to the list, with the University of San Carlos (USC) clinching a spot at the Top 10. USC was ranked seventh in the list.

The others are the University of San Jose -Recoletos (USJR) at 32nd, Southwestern University – Phinma (SWU-Phinma) at 36th, Cebu Normal University (CNU) at 43rd, Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) at 68th, and the University of Visayas (UV) at the 95th spot.

“The rankings are determined by analyzing 373K citations received by 30.4K academic publications made by 229 universities from the Philippines, the popularity of 889 recognized alumni, and the largest reference database available,” EduRank said.

