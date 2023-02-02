USC graduate tops Jan. 2023 Architecture Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of San Carlos’ (USC) graduate Angel Phebles Lopina Altejar is the lone Cebu graduate who made it to the Top 10 of the recently concluded Architecture Licensure Examination (ALE).

Altejar landed in the Top 5 after getting an average rating of 82.80 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the January 2023 Architecture Licensure Exam results on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023.

Bhing-Bhing Panagsagan Ko of the University of Santo Tomas ranked first with an average rating of 84.50 percent. In the June 2022 ALE, Iloilo Science and Technology University’s Marianne Kaye Ledesma Ofianga topped the board with a score of 82.40 percent.

The PRC said that 1,980 out of 3,473 (57.01 percent) passed the 2023 exams.

The January 2023 ALE was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on January 25 and 27.

Meanwhile, no Cebu-based school offering Architecture made it to the top-performing school in the recent ALE.

The PRC recognizes schools as top-performing if it has 50 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage.

