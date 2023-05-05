CAAP says maintenance activity on May 17 reduced to two hours

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday announced that it will shorten its maintenance activity on May 17 to only two hours.

This would be four hours less than its initial notice of a six-hour airspace shutdown – from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 a.m. on May 17 – for the corrective maintenance activity.

And so, the CAAP said it canceled its original Notice to Airmen or Notam and issued an updated version reflecting the two-hour airspace closure – from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. – on May 17.

“Based on careful process reviews and simulations, the maintenance activity will now be conducted in a shorter period of time on May 17, from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.,” it said in a statement.

The CAAP assured the public that it will implement contingency procedures through direct coordination with adjacent Flight Information Regions (FIRs) in order to minimize disruption to air traffic operations.

“[A]ll necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel during the maintenance activity,” it said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this schedule change may cause, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain the recommended standards of air traffic management in the country,” it added.

kga

