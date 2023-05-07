Claudine Barretto has no plans of marrying again: ‘I already gave my promise to my ex-husband’

Claudine Barretto confessed she has no plans of getting married again, saying she wants to focus on being a mom to her children and that she had already given her wedding vows to her estranged husband, actor Raymart Santiago.

The seasoned actress disclosed this during an interview for “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Friday, May 5, as show host Abunda asked, “You will not marry again? [Why]?”

“No. I think I already gave my promise to my ex-husband and I think that’s enough. I mean, I have my children—I have four,” she said. “Parang that alone takes so much of my time, my energy, my strength so I will focus on that.”

Claudine then spoke about motherhood as she expressed her admiration for her mom Inday for being able to carry on despite her life being “never easy.”

“What I learned from my mom is that once you become a mother, once you bear children, your life is not yours anymore. Your life becomes your children’s lives. It’s something that you have to devote your life and time to,” she stated.

‘All is well’ among Barretto sisters

During the interview, Claudine also made known that even if she does not get to spend so much time with her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, all is well among them.

“The reason why I’m also OK now after everything that I have been through was because of my sister Gretchen. She never left my side,” Claudine told Abunda, also crediting Gretchen’s partner Tonyboy Cojuangco and their friend Atong Ang for being by her side.

“They play a very big role in why I am OK today—mentally, physically and emotionally—because they believed in me,” she added.

Claudine disclosed that she has been communicating with Gretchen and that the latter recently sent her a message, saying she was proud that Claudine “is getting [her] life back.”

“As for Marjorie, we don’t really get to talk talaga but all is well. We see each other [during] lunches, dinners, merienda with the family—small talk. That’s good enough,” she noted.

Claudine clarified as well that she and her niece Julia are “good” and that they have seen and greeted each other during recent events. The actresses also took a photo together during one of those events, but Claudine said she did not post it on social media because she did not see the need to do so.

“I’m very, very proud [of Julia]. I’m very proud not only of Julia but all my nieces—Dominique, [Claudia], Leon, Dani—I’m so proud. They grew up with me,” she stressed.

“I’m proud of whatever it is that she’s achieving now and I would just want her to have more breaks para ma-showcase ‘yung acting [skills] niya talaga,” she spoke of Julia.

Meanwhile, Claudine also talked about her visit to Rico Yan’s grave last April 9 and said that prior to her visit, the late actor’s mom asked her to attend a Mass that was held for him.

Claudine wasn’t able to attend due to a shooting schedule, which was the reason she made her visit at the only free time she had, the night of April 9. /ra

