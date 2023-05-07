5.1-magnitude quake hits Isabela anew; 6 aftershocks also recorded

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the coastal town of Maconacon in Isabela and other areas anew on Sunday, May 7, at 7:36 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a bulletin.

The 31-km-deep quake, which was tectonic in origin, was the second strong quake in the area after the magnitude 5.8 quake recorded on May 4.

The latest quake was spotted 29 km northeast of the town, the Phivolcs seismic monitoring said.

No damage was recorded, but six aftershocks ranging from 1.8- to 2.9-magnitudes were recorded after the 7:36 p.m. quake.

The quake was also felt in Enrile, Cagayan (Intensity 5); Tuguegarao City (Intensity 4); Gonzaga in Cagayan (Intensity 3); City of Ilagan, Tabuk City, and Maddela in Quirino (Intensity 2); and Casiguran and Baler in Aurora, Laoag City, Pasuquin and Batac in Ilocos Norte and Santiago City (Intensity 1).

