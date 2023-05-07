5.1-magnitude quake hits Isabela anew; 6 aftershocks also recorded

By: Villamor Visaya Jr. - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 07,2023 - 09:46 PM

Map showing the location of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Isabela.

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the coastal town of Maconacon in Isabela and other areas anew on Sunday, May 7, at 7:36 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a bulletin.

The 31-km-deep quake, which was tectonic in origin, was the second strong quake in the area after the magnitude 5.8 quake recorded on May 4.

The latest quake was spotted 29 km northeast of the town, the Phivolcs seismic monitoring said.

No damage was recorded, but six aftershocks ranging from 1.8- to 2.9-magnitudes were recorded after the 7:36 p.m. quake.

The quake was also felt in Enrile, Cagayan (Intensity 5); Tuguegarao City (Intensity 4); Gonzaga in Cagayan (Intensity 3); City of Ilagan, Tabuk City, and Maddela in Quirino (Intensity 2); and Casiguran and Baler in Aurora, Laoag City, Pasuquin and Batac in Ilocos Norte and Santiago City (Intensity 1).

RELATED STORIES

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Isabela coastal town

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental town

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cagayan, earthquake, Isabela, Phivolcs
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.