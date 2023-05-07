Councilor Gealon promises support to local scrabble community

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has pledged his support to the local scrabble community following the success of the inaugural “Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament” held at the SM Seaside City Cebu on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The tournament was co-organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) headed by its president Marilyn Abella and co-sponsored by the Talisay Masonic Lodge 422.

It drew over a hundred word wizards from around the country.

The tournament featured four divisions with the high school and elementary wrapped up as of press time. The professional and college divisions were still being played as of this writing.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Gealon said that he will continue his support to the local scrabble community after witnessing the huge turnout of participants during the two-day competition.

“Nindot kaayo atong kasinatian in the past two days in conducting this open scrabble tournament. Na inganyo ta nga mopahigayon ug dugang tournaments sa mosunod nga buwan in coordination nilang madam Marilyn Abella sa Cebu Scrabble Association,” said Gealon.

“Daghan ang mga ginikanan niduol nato kay nalipay kaayo sila kay mao lagi, daghan kaayo sa ilang mga kaila, labi na ilang mga anak nga kamao moduwa og scrabble, pero walay opportunity nga makapakita sa ilang nakamauhan, mao nang naka huna-huna ta nga ato ni himuon nga regular nga tournament.”

Gealon added that he was encouraged to support the sport as he sees a lot of potentials for Cebuano word wizards which he believes might represent the Philippines in international tilts in the future.

“Dako sad ni nga bintaha para nila kay ranking mani ug sanctioned mani atong tournament sa Philippine Scrabble Association. Dako og purohan nga kada daug nila ani, magkasaka ilang ranking, ug hangtod maabot sa higayon sila na unya [nga] mo represent [sila] sa Pilipinas sa international tournaments,” Gealon said.

Meanwhile, Lord Garnett Talisic of the Cebu City National Science High School ruled in the high school division. He finished the 12-round competition with 10 wins and two losses and accumulated +1022 spread points.

The second and third placers were Leo Paolo Ballaso of the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U) and Paulo John Mabano of Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School.

In the elementary division, Quiot Elementary School’s Rafael Suaso emerged as champion with a near-perfect 11-1 (win-loss) record and +887 spread points.

Maxine Velayo of Talamban Elementary School settled for second place, while Suaso’s teammate, Pia Baringi-an, rounded off the top three.

Cash prizes, medals, and trophies were given to the winning word wizards.

