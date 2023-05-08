J.A.M,  Z&A-JD Custom Brokerage log wins in MPBA

CEBU CITY, Philippines— J.A.M and Z&A-JD Custom Brokerage cemented their positions in the northwest division of the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Summer League after beating their respective opponents over the weekend at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

J.A.M leads the northwest division’s team standings with an unbeaten 4-0 (win-loss) card after beating Tatay Rudy’s, 90-75, while Z&A-JD Custom Brokerage scored a blowout win against WJV Inn, 103-73, to improve to a 4-1 (win-loss) record at second place.

J.A.M was headed by John Lloyd Tagalog and Arfiel Manigbas, who both scored 17 points. Dennis Archival added 16, while Rex Tuazon had 12 points in their lopsided win against Tatay Rudy’s.

Meanwhile, Z&A-JD Customs Brokerage’s Chester Ian Abboc exploded for 30 points in their lopsided victory against WJV Inn.

Andrian Tuñacao scored 23 points, while Jake Mates had 11 and Kenny Genobia added 10.

Z&A-JD were merciless against WJV Inn after leading as many as 43 points, 80-37, in the third period en route to their victory.

In the other games over the weekend, Mr. MRD manhandled Headway Gates Pochero House, 108-76, and Yez Travel and Tours defeated Marpon, 100-88, in the northeast division.

/bmjo

