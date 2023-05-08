Consolacion Sarok Weavers lead PSL Visayas U-18 standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Consolacion Sarok Weavers lead the team standings in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas Leg after chalking up their third straight, a 115-63 beating of Sidlak Danao on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Insititute.

The Sarok Weavers bagged two straight wins over the weekend to remain undefeated in three games.

Jedric Daa and Kirby Mongcopa led Consolacion with 28 and 24 points, respectively against Danao.

Paolo Montes had a double-double game for Sidlak Danao with 16 points and 10 rebounds but couldn’t help his team drop to a 0-2 (win-loss).

Meanwhile, Sherilin Khalifa-City of Naga logged its second straight win after edging Basak Where I Belong, 87-77, in the other game on Sunday.

Naga remains unbeaten too so far.

Four of Naga’s players scored in double digits in their lopsided win headed by Peter John Peteros, who had 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Lawrence Mangubat, who led Sherilin’s first victory on Saturday, scored 15 points, while Aron Dave Kress had 11 points, and Jefferson Casaus chipped in 10 markers.

