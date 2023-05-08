Probationer caught with P374,000 worth of illegal drugs in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 35-year-old man in Cebu City, who is currently facing trial over drug charges, was arrested again for the same offense.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a certain Jay Marron Abayon during a buy-bust operation, Monday dawn, May 8.

Abayon, 35, was caught in Sitio Villa Bulsita, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City around 12:50 a.m., said PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara.

Anti-narcotics agents seized three packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu (the local term for methamphetamine), weighing a total of 55 grams. The confiscated drugs had a street value of approximately P374,000.

According to Alcantara, Abayon is a probationer. He is on trial for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

It took PDEA-7 agents at least three months to build up a case against the suspect. The agency received information alleging that Abayon continue to peddle illegal drugs despite the charges he faced.

Abayon was also arrested in 2019 over illegal drugs.

RELATED STORIES

High-value individual nabbed with P3.5M of illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu buy-bust

Suspected drug pusher, who also sells illegal drugs to tourists, nabbed in Bohol

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP