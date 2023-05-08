Probationer caught with P374,000 worth of illegal drugs in Cebu City

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 08,2023 - 04:32 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 35-year-old man in Cebu City, who is currently facing trial over drug charges, was arrested again for the same offense.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a certain Jay Marron Abayon during a buy-bust operation, Monday dawn, May 8.

Abayon, 35, was caught in Sitio Villa Bulsita, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City around 12:50 a.m., said PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara.

Anti-narcotics agents seized three packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu (the local term for methamphetamine), weighing a total of 55 grams. The confiscated drugs had a street value of approximately P374,000.

According to Alcantara, Abayon is a probationer. He is on trial for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

It took PDEA-7 agents at least three months to build up a case against the suspect. The agency received information alleging that Abayon continue to peddle illegal drugs despite the charges he faced.

Abayon was also arrested in 2019 over illegal drugs.

