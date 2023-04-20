High-value individual nabbed with P3.5M of illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A man was arrested in a buy-bust operation late Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Sitio Marbeach, Barangay Marigondon here.

Authorities confiscated from the suspect P3.5 million worth of alleged shabu.

The suspect was identified as Eleazar Pacatan Bellingan, alias “Ethan,” 36 years old and a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Lorega in Cebu City. He is said to be temporarily renting a room in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City.

Bellingan is considered by authorities as a high-value individual (HVI) and was placed under the monitored personality watchlist.

Police seized from the suspect 20 pieces of plastic packs of alleged shabu with a total estimated weight of 520 grams worth P3,535,000.

Also confiscated from the suspect was one belt bag, a bundle of wad papers containing one genuine P1,000 bill as marked money, a cellular phone, and P700 cash.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the suspect was previously arrested by station 1 of the Cebu City Police Office in October 2019 for violation of sections 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

However, he availed the plea bargaining agreement in May 2022.

The suspect allegedly went back to engaging in illegal drug activities, wherein he became a transporter of illegal drugs in the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu and its neighboring cities and municipalities.

“The suspect could dispose of more or less 500 to 1 kilogram of shabu per month,” Lim said.

The suspect is now under the custody of LCPO while appropriate charges for violation of sections 5 and 11 of R.A. 9165 were prepared for filing.

“Again, I reiterate that the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office will be relentless in our pursuit of criminals behind illegal drugs and will go after high-value targets, as well as background operations in our area of responsibility,” said Lim.

