Suspected drug pusher, who also sells illegal drugs to tourists, nabbed in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The anti-narcotics agency here arrested in Panglao, Bohol an alleged drug pusher, who is also accused of selling the contraband to tourists, both local and foreign ones.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested two men during a buy-bust operation in Purok 4, Brgy. Libaong in Panglao last Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

They identified one of the suspects as Zeno Lapinig, who is only 19 years old.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said Lapinig, the subject of their drug bust, belonged to their Provincial Target-Listed Personalities, which refers to suspected drug pushers believed to have the capacity in distributing and selling illegal drugs province-wide.

Lapinig’s cohort, named Richard Rhey Gamolo, was also caught.

Agents from PDEA-7 seized a total of 11 packs of suspected shabu, local term for methamphetamine, weighing a total of five grams and with an estimated street value of P34,000, from the two suspects.

They also confiscated the men’s motorcycle, a smartphone and other non-drug evidence.

According to Alcantara, they had been monitoring Lapinig’s activities for over a month. She added that some of his clients included tourists, both local and foreign ones.

Panglao is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its attractive white sand beach and clear seawaters.

