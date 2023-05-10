NBA: Nuggets pull away for 3-2 lead against Suns

Nuggets NBA

A screenshot of one of the plays of the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their series with the Phoenix Suns. | Denver Nuggets Twitter

The Denver Nuggets banked on a huge second half burst to take down the Phoenix Suns, 118-102, in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, (Wednesday, May 10, Philippine time).

Nikola Jokić led the way for Denver with 29 points as the Nuggets pulled themselves a win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals with a 3-2 lead.

Bruce Brown, Jr. chipped in 25 for Denver.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who had 28. Kevin Durant added 26 for the Suns, who are now in the brink of elimination.

The winner of this series will take on whoever advances in the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors series. The Lakers currently lead that series, 3-1. 

