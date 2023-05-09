NBA: Lakers push defending champs Warriors to the brink of elimination

The Los Angeles Lakers are now a win away from booting out the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

This after the Lakers scored a close 104-101 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 on Monday, May 8 (Tuesday, May 9, Philippine time) in LA for a 3-1 series lead.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 27 points while Anthony Davis added 23. Austin Rivers chipped in 21.

Stephen Curry had 31 for the Warriors, who led in the third quarter before the Lakers came storming back to take the game.

Lonnie Walker IV was also vital for the Lakers as he scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 success from 3-point range.

The winner of the Lakers-Warriors series will take on whoever wins in the Phoenix-Denver series for the west title.

READ MORE:

NBA: Miami takes commanding 3-1 lead against New York

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP