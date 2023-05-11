Drunk policeman accused of gatecrashing religious event, punching participant relieved

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already relieved a policeman from his post, after he allegedly gate-crashed in a religious activity and assaulted a participant on April 30, 2023, at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of LCPO, identified the policeman as Police Senior Master Sergeant Manfred Maarat.

Maarat was previously assigned to the quality service lane of the LCPO and was currently relieved by the Regional Holding Administration Unit (RHAU).

Lim said that they continued to investigate the case of Maarat for possible administrative cases that would be filed against him.

“Nagrequest na pod ta, nakapirma na pod ko nga as a matter of procedure again nga i-assign una siya sa regional headquarters,” Lim said.

(We have already requested, we have already signed as a matter of precedure again that he will be assigned first at the regional headquarters.)

READ: 6 Central Visayas cops accused of kidnapping, torturing 2 individuals who pretended to sell illegal drugs

The incident

Initial investigation showed that Maarat, who was in uniform at that time, allegedly gate-crashed a religious activity on April 30 while he was drunk and made a scene during the activity.

The venue of that religious activity was held near the LCPO.

Some netizens were also able to take a video of Maarat at that time.

Allegedly, Maarat punched a participant during the religious activity.

This was after the participant allegedly asked the drunk policeman to leave and not make a scene at the event.

Other policemen at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headquarters arrested Maarat, brought him to the custodial facility, detained him.

Slight Physical Injury and violation of Article 132 were already filed against the accused on May 2 and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is also finalizing its appropriate administrative charges against him.

READ: 10 cops probed for drug ‘cover-up’ told to go on leave

Alcohol dependent

Lim also said that he also observed that Maarat really had a problem with his drinking, describing him as alcohol dependent.

“Naka-observe ko niya pod tungod sa iyang character nga alcohol dependent,” he added.

(I have also observed him because of his character as an alcohol dependent person.)

In fact, Lim said that Maarat had already earned demerits due to this problem.

Lim said that he was hoping that this would not happen again since their job was to protect people’s lives and property.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu’s elderly policemen exempted from patrolling duties due to soaring temperatures

Abducted activists say captors asked them if they’re ‘terrorists’

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP