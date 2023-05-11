TEAM traffic enforcers to receive heat protection gear

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue’s traffic enforcers are set to receive arm sleeves, tube masks, and hats among others to help protect them from the heat of the sun.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said that they procured these first time as they see the need because of the very hot weather.

Jumao-as said these will be distributed to at least 250 traffic personnel on Friday, May 12 during their general assembly.

Traffic Enforcer Alfredo Ranile said that these are very helpful because they will prevent the rays of the sun from directly hitting their skin.

“Naa man sad koy ingun ani (arm sleeve) tan-awa puti ako bukton niya ako kamot nga walay gwantis, itom,” said Ranile.

Aside from the above items, the traffic enforcers were also given whistles so that they don’t have to shout while manning the traffic, belts to look better, and raincoats for sudden downpours.

Jumao-as said that they also procured bottled water to be given to traffic enforcers when they are on the streets manning traffic.

“Kay para dili nalang mangita og tindahan kay naa manggud uban na-assign area nga layo sa mga tindahan, mao na atoang supplyan, ihatud sa ila’ng sector leaders kay naa man na silay sakyanan sa atoa,” said Jumao-as.

Jumao-as said they are also advising their traffic enforcers to stay under the shade when there is no traffic. /rcg

