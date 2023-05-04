Lapu-Lapu’s elderly policemen exempted from patrolling duties due to soaring temperatures

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 04,2023 - 12:29 PM
Col. Lim

Lapu-Lapu City’s elderly policemen are now exempted from urban patrolling duties due to raging temperatures, LCPO director Police Colonel Elmer Lim said.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu's elderly policemen will no longer be assigned to Urban Patrolling amid the current soaring temperatures.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of LCPO said this is to protect the older policemen from direct exposure to sunlight.

Lim said that older policemen are vulnerable to heatstroke and other illnesses that can be triggered by high-level temperatures.

Lapu-Lapu policemen

Lim

Currently, Lim said that most of their urban patrollers are patrolmen.

He added that elderly policemen were assigned to mobile patrol to avoid direct sunlight exposure.

“Ang supervisor nila kana nang next two rank nila, like for example PO1 so PO3 ang ano. Kanang edad-edaran na naa nana sila sa mobile patrol,” Lim said.

Lim also said that currently, they have not recorded any Lapu-Lapu police personnel affected by the heat of the sun during their patrol work.

He added that he also advised his personnel especially elderly policemen to always stay hydrated during their patrol work and always eat healthy and nutritious food.

“Kita man ang in-charge sa atong safety, sa atong kaugalingon, sa atong health, security nato, magbinantayon ta sa kanunay,” he added.      /rcg

TAGS: heat, heat stroke, Lapu-Lapu City, policemen

