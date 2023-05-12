‘Stand by me and for me,’ Leila de Lima says as court decision looms

MANILA, Philippines — “Please stand by me and for me in this most critical phase of my journey towards freedom and vindication.”

Detained former senator Leila de Lima made the appeal on the eve of the promulgation of the decision for one of the two remaining drug cases filed against her.

In a dispatch from Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday, de Lima asked the public to pray with her as the decision looms for the case stemming from her alleged receipt of drug money from former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos.

“With Truth on my side, I remain hopeful and optimistic of a positive outcome in my two remaining drug cases. In the name of Truth and Justice…Hindi po tayo pababayaan ng Mahal na Panginoon (The Lord will not forsake me),” she said.

De Lima is accused of receiving P10 million from Ragos and her aide Ronnie Dayan–funds which allegedly came from inmates of the New Bilibid Prison to finance her 2016 senatorial bid.

Ragos has already disowned his earlier testimony against the former lawmaker and Justice Secretary, saying he was only coerced to accuse de Lima of such a crime.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Monday deferred the ruling on de Lima’s petition for temporary freedom to resolve “inconsistencies” in the markings of the evidence offered by the prosecution.

De Lima was initially facing three drug cases but one of them was dismissed in 2021 by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205 for insufficient evidence.

De Lima, a staunch critic of the Duterte administration, has been detained for more than six years despite having no criminal conviction.

