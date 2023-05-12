Mandaue City College to city gov’t: More electric fans in classrooms to ease students’ discomfort

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City College is requesting additional electric fans to the city government to help alleviate the students’ discomfort due to the hot weather.

MCC student Myra Bughao said that they could not focus during classes because of the heat brought about by the hot weather.

READ: Mandaue plans to build new building for MCCTEST

“Tungod sa kadaghan sa estudyante, alingog-ngog pa gyud kaayo samutan pa ang init grabe kaayo. Suma karun ang init murag nagkaanam og kataas, ang capacity sa studyante naglabad na ang ulo, dili na katarong og huna-huna kay tungod sa weather,” said Bughao.

(Because of the number of students, the classroom is most of the time noisy and this is made worse by the heat. In fact, it seems like the heat temperature is rising, and the students are experiencing headaches, and they could not thing straight because of the (heat in the classroom brought about by the) hot weather.)

MCC has a population of 2,200 students and has 16 instructional classrooms.

READ: Mandaue City school shifts to online classes ‘due to intense heat’

More fans to cool Mandaue City College students

Rene Pedroza Jr., another MCC student, said that it would be better if there would be additional electric fans so that they would no longer need to buy fans to cool themselves.

“Alimuot kaayo sa room as in, init kaayo, mupalit na lang mi og paypay para dili maalimuot,” said Pedroza.

(It is so hot inside the classroom, it is really so hot, we’ll just have to buy fans to alleviate our discomfort.)

Each classroom of MCC has two electric fans.

READ:Scorching summer and heat index: Dos and Don’ts

Dr. lilybeth Mayol, MCC administrator, said that she already sent a request letter, and this was already received by the admin office of the city hall.

Mayol said that the ideal number of electric fans in each classroom would be four.

Blended learning

Mayol also said that implementating blended learning, a combination of in-person and online classes also really helped a lot.

Due to the number of students and fewer classrooms, the school has been implementing blended learning for quite a while now.

RELATED STORIES

Schools can call off classes due to heat – DepEd

Shorter class hours and online learning can mitigate hot weather impact on schools — teachers’ group

DOH records 118 cases of heat exhaustion of students in March

Extreme heat in PH: Health risks, economic impact

Beware of disease outbreaks amid intense heat, water shortage – DOH

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP