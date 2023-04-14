Mandaue plans to build new building for MCCTEST

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City College Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center (MCCTEST) will have its new two-storey building soon.

MCCTEST in charge Melinda Bihag told CDN Digital that the city government is planning to provide a new building for them.

Bihag said that a drawing of the new building was already made and that it was already in the City Engineering Office.

They have also already organized the room assignments. It will be built in the same area where the old one is located beside the old city jail building in barangay Looc.

“Karun, gi plot naman na siya. For budgeting na siya,” said Bihag.

Bihag said they may offer more courses soon once the building will be realized.

“Kung unsay recommended area sa TESDA, atoa na siya’ng gifollow para later on if we go on for the application for an accreditation sa mga course karun, maqualify gyud ta. Mao nay gimeet nato na requirement,” she said.

The training center is currently offering 11 courses, which are high-speed sewing, cookery, welding and fabrication, bread and pastry, food and meat processing, Hilot Wellness Massage, Automotive Mechanic, Dress making, Cosmetology, Draperies and Curtains, and Computer System Services.

But starting May this year, they will offer electronics course.

They currently have a total population of 250, 221 of whom will graduate on April 20, 2023 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Thousands of individuals have already graduated from the training center and found jobs. A few were endorsed to the training center’s partner companies, she said.

