Mandaue City school shifts to online classes ‘due to intense heat’

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | April 25,2023 - 08:08 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A private school in Mandaue City has announced their adoption of a learning modality shift for the rest of the week “due to the intense heat.”

The St. John Paul II Cognition School said classes will be done online from Tuesday, April 25, to Friday, April, 28. School children were advised to “stay at home and keep hydrated.”

“We will post another announcement for the classes next week,” the school said in a social media post late on Monday afternoon, April 24.



The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Saturday that school authorities could call off in-person classes to safeguard the health of their students and staff.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that principals and school heads have the “authority and responsibility to suspend in-person classes and switch to alternative delivery modes (ADMs) if it is really hot and already affecting the health of our learners and personnel.”

Intense heat was experience in Cebu and parts of the country in the past few days with heat index ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in Metro Cebu that includes Mandaue City.

This kind of a heat index is already under the Extreme Caution Category, Pagasa Mactan said.

