Cebu legal luminaries Paredes, Barcenas believe De Lima’s acquittal long overdue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Long overdue and justice denied.”

This was how retired Judge Meinrado Paredes and veteran lawyer Democrito Barcenas described the development in the drug cases against former Sen. Leila de Lima.

“6 years of incarceration based on trumped up charges…justice delayed is justice denied,” Paredes told CDN Digital in a text message on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Barcenas, for his part, said the acquittal of de Lima in one of her cases is long overdue.

“The sacrifice of Sen. de Lima is a reflection of our rotten justice system,” he said.

On Friday, May 12, a Philippine court cleared former senator Leila De Lima—one of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest critics—of a criminal charge from accusations that she accepted money from drug dealers while serving as a cabinet member.

De Lima, 63, has spent the last six years in jail, and despite being found not guilty, she won’t be released right away because of another case pending in court.

In 2021, a court dismissed one of three drug cases filed against the former senator. /rcg

