Church leaders on de Lima’s acquittal: ‘Blatant misogyny’ led to her frameup
MANILA, Philippines — Several church leaders under the “One Faith. One Nation. One Voice” movement celebrated the acquittal of former senator Leila de Lima in her second drug case, but pointed out that her detention stemmed from misogyny and demagoguery.
De Lima’s trial began when former president Rodrigo Duterte linked her to the illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison, igniting a long legal process that even involved an alleged sex tape.
“We rejoice with former Senator Leila de Lima on the wonderful news of Acquittal in the case against her. We underscore the blatant misogyny and demagoguery that led to her political frame-up and detention under fabricated charges,” said the group on Friday.
“Such underhanded and despicable machinations have no place in a democratic society,” they added.
Undersigned church leaders who showed their support for de Lima include:
- Most. Rev. Broderick S. Pabillo, D.D. Apostolic Vicar of Taytay, Palawan
- Most Rev. Gerardo Alminaza, D.D., Bishop, Diocese of San Carlos, Roman Catholic Church
- Minnie Ann Mata-Calub, Acting General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the Philippines
- Most Revd. Rhee M. Timbang, Obispo Maximo, Iglesia Filipina Independiente
- Bp. Emergencio Padillo, Bishop, United Church of Christ in the Philippines
- Right Revd. Dindo C. Ranojo, IFI, General Secretary, Ecumenical Bishops Forum
- Rev. Dr. Federico Villanueva, Faith and Bayan
- Sr. Rowena Pineda, MMS, Chairperson, Sisters Association of Mindanao
- Sr. Ma. Lisa Ruedas, DC, Daughters of Charity, Justice Peace and Integrity of Creation
The church leaders also urged for the dismissal of De Lima’s last drug case.
“Leila de Lima is close to freedom, with only one more case blocking her way. We urge the courts to dismiss this remaining charge immediately. We are with you, Senator Leila! Let’s keep up the cause for truth, justice, and peace in the Philippines!” said the group.
Catholic institution De La Salle University—de Lima’s alma mater— also showed its support for her by lighting their building with the former senator’s signature blue.
“May this be a move towards the restoration of our faith in democracy and the rule of law. We continue to pray for Leila and other victims of injustice that they may be vindicated and set free,” the University said in a statement.
