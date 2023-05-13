PH rockers Eraserheads to tour US and Canada from May to June

Legendary Filipino rock group Eraserheads will perform in the United States and Canada on their “Huling El Bimbo” 2023 World Tour Concert.

The group will visit nine cities in North America, beginning in Las Vegas on May 19, followed by Los Angeles on May 20, San Francisco on May 25 and 26, and New York on June 17.

Their tour continues across Canada after the United States, adding concerts in Vancouver on June 3, Winnipeg on June 9, Edmonton on June 10, and Toronto on June 18.

The two-hour show in various cities will feature songs that will be heard exclusively in those cities as well as their signature tracks, “Alapaap,” “Magasin,” “Overdrive,” “With a Smile,” and “Huling El Bimbo.

For more information about the tour, follow the official Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram as well as NSYSHOWS for announcements.

The tour is presented in collaboration with WEU Event Management Services, DVent Productions, and NY Entourage Productions.