Ely Buendia reflects about healing post-Eraserheads reunion concert: ‘Healing can only begin within one’s self’

Six days after OPM rock legend Eraserheads held their reunion concert, frontman Ely Buendia can’t help but compare the show to a graduation where “real lessons begin.”

The original members of Eraserheads—Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro—recently held the “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds last Dec. 22. The concert featured guest performances from Pinoy music icons including Gary Valenciano and even a hologram of the late rapper Francis Magalona.

Buendia reflected about the days leading up to the concert and post-concert events on his personal Instagram page today, Dec. 28.

“After graduation, the real lessons begin. Tough ones. Happy ones. Baffling ones. The best thing you can hope for is to somehow be able to grasp them in a short amount of time,” the musician wrote.

While the Eraserheads members and the team behind the concert are trying to “grasp the last three months leading up to the finals,” Buendia realized that it comes down to certainty after healing.

“Sometimes it feels like there are more questions than answers. But fear not, this isn’t doubt. This is certainty. As for me, I now see that sometimes, healing can only begin within one’s self,” he said in the caption.

The musician also shared that healing is about being “willing to work for it.”

“You have to really want it, and most of the time, [be] willing to work for it. Sometimes you have to be willing to risk everything. And if you are, who knows? Maybe you might get lucky and you can leave this place a little better when you [find] it,” he added.

Eraserheads was formed in 1989, and is known for their hit songs “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Magasin,” “With a Smile,” “Ligaya” and “Pare Ko,” among others. Prior to their “Ang Huling El Bimbo” show, the band would once in a while reunite in concerts after their 2002 disbandment.

Buendia recently teased that an Eraserheads world tour is coming next year, although he did not disclose details such as the tour dates, concert setlist and countries they will visit. /ra

