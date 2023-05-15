Gigi De Lana, bandmates land in hospital after car accident in La Union while traveling to Ilocos Norte

Gigi De Lana and members of her band, The Gigi Vibes, sustained minor injuries after getting in a car accident on Sunday, May 14 at around 10:20 a.m. as they were traveling from Aurora to Ilocos Norte.

The accident was confirmed through an official statement posted on De Lana’s Facebook page, as it shared photos of a white van’s damaged bumper and hood.

“Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes [were] involved in a car accident today at 10:20 am while traveling from the ‘Sulong Aurora Event’ to the ‘Himala Sa Buhangin Event’ in Ilocos Norte. The band members, Jon, Oyus, Mela, Gigi, and four other crew members, sustained minor injuries,” the statement read.

Following the accident, De Lana and her bandmates already received medical clearances at the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital, although the time of their discharge was not disclosed.

“Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident, and all issues have been resolved. The band and crew have received medical clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital, and they will continue their journey to tonight’s show,” the statement continued.

“We express our gratitude to the LGU of San Fernando La Union, the LUPPO, and Mr. Erickson Dinglasan for their assistance during this unexpected incident,” it further added.

Fainting spell

Meanwhile, De Lana was unable to finish her “Himala Sa Buhangin” set when she had a fainting spell as she was performing in Ilocos Norte, according to ABS-CBN’s entertainment journalist MJ Felipe.

Citing social media personality Krissy Achino, Felipe reported that the singer was “already looking tired” during her second song before she lost consciousness. She was immediately brought backstage to seek medical attention by the event’s production staff.

It can also be noted that the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” alum was wearing a shoulder brace while performing onstage.

De Lana and The Gigi Vibes were unable to finish their performance in Ilocos Norte as a result, and their upcoming gig in Nueva Ecija has been canceled, as confirmed on Facebook on Monday, May 15.

“Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda (Even if we didn’t finish the set, we felt your warm welcome to the band). Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat,” it said. “Please join us in praying for Gigi, Jon, Oyus, and our team members’ quick recovery after yesterday’s incident.”

The singer also apologized for the cancellation of her Nueva Ecija event, saying that she and her bandmates need to focus on their recovery.

“Excited sana kami sa kuwentuhan, kulitan, at kantahan mamayang gabi. Sadly, we need to cancel tonight’s gig. We hope you understand we need to prioritize Gigi, Oyus, Jon, and our team members’ recovery after yesterday’s unfortunate incident. Babawi po kami and we promise to deliver a show that’s worth the wait,” the statement read.

(We’re excited for the conversations, fun times, and music later tonight. Sadly, we need to cancel tonight’s gig. We hope you understand we need to prioritize Gigi, Oyus, Jon, and our team members’ recovery after yesterday’s unfortunate incident. We’ll make it up to you, and we promise to deliver a show that’s worth the wait.)

De Lana, who started her singing career as a finalist in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2016, made headlines in April 2023 after she responded to bashers who criticized her revealing stage outfits at a concert. EDV

