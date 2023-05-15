Jericho Rosales nagbabalik showbiz makalipas ang 4 na taon: It’s now time to once again focus on my artistry!

MAKALIPAS ang apat na taong pagpapahinga mula sa showbiz industry, muling nagbabalik ang hunk actor na si Jericho Rosales.

Sa kanyang interview with Inquirer Entertainment, sinabi ng aktor na tuwang-tuwa siya dahil nakabalik na siya sa trabahong minahal niya.

Nakwento pa niya na kinailangan niyang huminto sa pag-aartista upang lalo pang kilalanin ang kanyang sarili.

“I’m happy to have a job that I really love, but there was a time when it lost its meaning. I had to take a break from it to really get to know myself, and this took years,” sey ni Jericho.

Dagdag niya, “It was a journey that I took because I tried to look within and understand why there’s a big hole in my heart. It was kind of damaging already. But everyone has to work. It’s now time to once again focus on my artistry.”

Ang nagsilbing comeback niya sa industriya ay ang kanyang performance sa Metropolitan Theater na naganap noong May 6.

Tampok siya sa tribute concert na pinamagatang “Contra Mundum: Ang All-Star Concert ng ‘Ang Larawan.’”

Ipinagmamalaki, aniya, niya na maging parte ng theater show dahil nagbibigay-pugay ito sa national artists ng bansa.

“I agreed to be a part of it because it’s an important project that paid tribute to some of our national artists,” sambit niya.

Patuloy pa niya, “As a Filipino, to be part of the show was something to be proud of.”

“Also, I’ve been dying to do theater for a long time, but I never had the chance to when I was doing TV,” saad pa ng 43-year-old na aktor.

Sa kasagsagan ng kanyang hiatus sa showbiz, ibinunyag ni Jericho na nag-audition siya sa ilang Broadway plays habang siya’y naninirahan sa New York kasama ang kanyang asawa na si Kim Jones.

“When I was abroad, I did stuff that would make me feel alive again,” chika niya.

Dagdag pa niya, “I really tried looking for that spark. Later, I realized that I found it in things I actually love to do, which are film, stage and TV series.”

Kasalukuyan nang ginagawa ni Jericho ang international crime series na may titulong “Sellblock.”

“Finally, we will be working on it now. Sadly, I can’t say much about it yet,” lahad ng aktor.

Uumpisahan na rin niya ang taping ng prequel ng action series ni Direk Erk Matti na “On the Job” kasama si Ryan Agoncillo.

Bukod diyan, ibinunyag din ng aktor na magkakaroon siya ng sariling production house.

“The projects I’m working on take time, patience and a lot of effort. I’m determined to make them happen,” saad ni Jericho.

Dagdag pa niya, “My dream is to make excellent projects here, then showcase them abroad. That’s what we’re working on.”

“It takes a lot of time to write and produce stuff, but I’m patient enough,” aniya.

