Jericho Rosales takes acting workshop in NYC

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Can we expect more and something big from one of the Philippines’ most sought-after leading men, Jericho Rosales?

It has been weeks since Jericho and wife Kim Jones shared photos of them living in New York City.

The couple hasn’t confirmed if they are staying for good in New York but they have been quite busy since they arrived at the Big Apple.

Jericho shared photos of him visiting a local barbershop in the area where he met the Filipino barber.

“Yung nasa barberya” Bagong tasá sa bagong lumang barberya sa kanto na may magaling na Pinoy na barbero. Salamat, @_bydre ! Mahusay! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #saanlakadecho #supportyourlocalbarber,” he captioned.

But one post of Echo, as he is fondly called in the Philippines, struck his fans very quickly.

It was his post about attending an acting workshop in New York City.

“Yung Labas Dila Nya” Acting workshops- one of my happy places. This stoke is for everyone! Acting should be taught in schools. Anyway, I made a new friend and had a good walk. #SaanLakadEcho,” he captioned this post.

More of Echo soon?LOOK: Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is teasing everyone with his post as he attends an acting… Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, March 7, 2022

We can’t wait to see more of Echo soon!

