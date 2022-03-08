Jericho Rosales takes acting workshop in NYC
CEBU CITY, Philippines– Can we expect more and something big from one of the Philippines’ most sought-after leading men, Jericho Rosales?
It has been weeks since Jericho and wife Kim Jones shared photos of them living in New York City.
The couple hasn’t confirmed if they are staying for good in New York but they have been quite busy since they arrived at the Big Apple.
Jericho shared photos of him visiting a local barbershop in the area where he met the Filipino barber.
“Yung nasa barberya” Bagong tasá sa bagong lumang barberya sa kanto na may magaling na Pinoy na barbero. Salamat, @_bydre ! Mahusay! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #saanlakadecho #supportyourlocalbarber,” he captioned.
But one post of Echo, as he is fondly called in the Philippines, struck his fans very quickly.
It was his post about attending an acting workshop in New York City.
“Yung Labas Dila Nya” Acting workshops- one of my happy places. This stoke is for everyone! Acting should be taught in schools. Anyway, I made a new friend and had a good walk. #SaanLakadEcho,” he captioned this post.
More of Echo soon?LOOK: Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is teasing everyone with his post as he attends an acting…
Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, March 7, 2022
We can’t wait to see more of Echo soon!
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Jericho Rosales: Camping with Winston in an Airstream Suite
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.