LOOK: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex-boyfriend Jericho Rosales

By: March 29, 2023
(From left) Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo, Heart Evangelista and Maja Salvador.

(From left) Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo, Heart Evangelista and Maja Salvador. Image: Instagram/@iamhearte

Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales sent fans gushing as the former lovers met again in a reunion with fellow actors Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador and Diether Ocampo, among others.

Evangelista showed themselves posing for a photo together with young actor Kyle Echarri and former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, also known as “Mr. M,” via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 29.

Image: Instagram/@iamhearte

Image: Instagram/@iamhearte

Image: Instagram/@iamhearte

Salvador also gave a glimpse of their meeting, showing them all together in an elevator, through her Instagram page.

Image: Instagram/@maja

Image: Instagram/@maja

In a social media post by INQUIRER.net, fans could not help but be delighted over the reunion of the former lovers as well as their fellow actors.

Image: Facebook/INQUIRER.net

Image: Facebook/INQUIRER.net

While the actors did not immediately disclose if their meeting was for an upcoming project, Pascual shared a video of himself prior to the event and said that he was heading to a “special reunion.”

Meanwhile, this was Evangelista and Rosales’ first time to be seen together again since their casual dinner alongside friends in 2017.

