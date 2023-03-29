LOOK: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex-boyfriend Jericho Rosales

Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales sent fans gushing as the former lovers met again in a reunion with fellow actors Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador and Diether Ocampo, among others.

Evangelista showed themselves posing for a photo together with young actor Kyle Echarri and former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan, also known as “Mr. M,” via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 29.

Salvador also gave a glimpse of their meeting, showing them all together in an elevator, through her Instagram page.

In a social media post by INQUIRER.net, fans could not help but be delighted over the reunion of the former lovers as well as their fellow actors.

While the actors did not immediately disclose if their meeting was for an upcoming project, Pascual shared a video of himself prior to the event and said that he was heading to a “special reunion.”

Meanwhile, this was Evangelista and Rosales’ first time to be seen together again since their casual dinner alongside friends in 2017.

