Edca: US spends $2 million for fuel depot in Mactan, Cebu air base

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new fuel depot, funded by the United States (U.S.) government, will soon be operational at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca).

Construction is now ongoing for a fuel depot at the Mactan airbase which has the capacity to store up to 40,000 liters of fuel, said US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson.

“We’re investing money to build a fuel depot. Two large tanks… will be positioned there so they can enhance the ability of Philippine aircraft to come in and refuel,” Carlson said during a media roundtable on Friday, May 19 at a hotel in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

The diplomat also said the US government shelled out approximately US$2 million, or roughly P111,290,000 in today’s rates, for its construction.

“They’re expecting it to be finished by September, or by October at the latest,” Carlson added.

Carlson is in Cebu for a three-day official trip that includes meeting local chief executives, members of the business community as well as visiting the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base.

The Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, which is adjacent to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), is one of the five original Philippine military bases covered under Edca.

According to Carlson, it was the Philippine military who recommended putting up a fuel depot at the air base in Mactan, Cebu.

“Our militaries (Philippines and the US) work at the ground level. They come up with plans. They look at what they need to make sure that they can safe guard and secure lives and livelihoods,” she explained.

Once the fuel depot becomes operational, it is up to the Philippine military who can use it.

“Once that site is completed, it enhances interoperability between US forces and Philippines forces. But that site belongs to the Philippines,” Carlson added.

RELATED STORIES

Work on 3-km runway, pier in progress at Edca site

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP