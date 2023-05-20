Mother and Child: 40 Perspectives of Motherhood in Qube Gallery

Mother’s Day just passed but the celebration of a mother’s love never ends. Qube Gallery commemorates this year’s Mother’s Day with an exhibit entitled, “Mother and Child: Reimagined and Recast by 40 Contemporary Artists.” The exhibit is open for viewing until March 31, 2023 in Qube Gallery Crossroads Banilad.

Qube Gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday in Crossroads, Banilad from 12PM to 6PM. Walk-ins are allowed.

Motherhood is a different experience for everyone, and each one has a story to be told. As the director of Qube Gallery, Pia Mercado is a strong believer in the power of artistic storytelling which moved her to curate Mother and Child, a 40-piece exhibit that range from sculptures to oil paintings to mixed media, retelling 40 artists’ experience with motherhood in one way or another.

“The artworks featured in this exhibition are not the traditional interpretations of Mother and Child paintings that one might expect. Rather, they represent the unique and diverse perspectives of the contemporary artists that Qube Gallery has had the pleasure of working with over the years”, said Pia, “These artists have brought their own experiences, emotions, and creative impulses to bear on the theme, resulting in a fascinating and thought-provoking collection of artworks.”

“When we dream, we dream in black and white”, said Cebuano artist Golda King, “It kind of feels like we are looking at an old photograph.” Golda is known for her abstract blends of soft colors with hints of mystery and darkness, or traces of serenity and lightness.But for her canvass for Mother and Child, she painted an acrylic monochrome masterpiece that depicts what motherhood means to her as a unmarried woman without children.

“Thank you, my love” is Golda’s love letter to her mother and grandmother. The painting is of a woman sitting by a cliff with her dog. Golda recounted the teary process in painting this piece because it encapsulates her past and future. She said that this piece is inspired by her late lola and her undying love for pets, and at the same time, it reflects how she would look back at her life on a hill years from now, carrying lessons her mother, her grandmother, and her aunties taught her throughout her years.

“Paano na yung mga naiwan, yung single mom? [How about those who’ve been left behind, the single mothers?] ” rhetorically asked Iloilo-based artist Jan Michael Tauro, “Ang ibig sabihin ng Dalawahan ay nanay na siya, tatay pa. [Dalawahan is about mothers who are also fathers.] Jan’s Dalawahan is a surreal acrylic on canvas of a bigger creature whose body is halved and a smaller creature that’s supposed to be her child. The bigger creature has a lot on her plate, using her multiple arms to care for her child.

Jan’s signature are eyes. He says eyes are collectors that store what we see outside, and at the same time, they are windows for others to see what’s inside. All his work features eyes because it’s his way of capturing his own perspective. Mother and Child is Jan’s second show with Qube this month. He has both local and international art shows lined up this year.

To know more about Qube Gallery, you can check their website or follow their official Facebook and Instagram pages. To set an appointment, you may also contact the gallery at +63 918 807 4175 or [email protected].

